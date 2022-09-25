Paris, Sep 25 (AP) A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday, from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.

Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area, in Paris' southern suburbs, while they tackled the blaze at the warehouse in the Rungis International Market.

Also Read | Typhoon Noru Hits North Philippines: Thousands Evacuated After Powerful Typhoon Hits Coastal Town of Burdeos on Polillo Island.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.(AP)

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2022: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Israel PM Yair Lapid on Jewish New Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)