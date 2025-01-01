Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 1 (ANI): The skies over Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi were lit up with spectacular fireworks as residents celebrated the arrival of 2025, marking the beginning of a new year with joy and excitement.

The skyline glittered and glowed, with crowds hooting and expressing their joy at the start of 2025.

Meanwhile, in India, New Year celebrations kicked off in Mumbai, with parties and cultural events featuring live music performances, themed decorations, and people eagerly anticipating the countdown to the New Year.

As the clock struck midnight on December 31st, Mumbai, along with other cities across the country, illuminated the skies with spectacular fireworks displays. Iconic locations like Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, and Worli Sea Face offered the best views of the celebrations.

The fireworks marked the start of the New Year in grand style, with people cheering and celebrating in the streets, as well as from their homes, balconies, and rooftops.

The Embassy of India in Japan extended its New Year greetings on Tuesday. Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, also wished everyone a Happy New Year 2025. "Happy New Year 2025," he said in a message.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo posted on X, saying, "Embassy of India, Tokyo wishes all friends of India a very Happy and prosperous New Year 2025!"

As Japan is ahead of India in time zones, the New Year arrived there first.

Earlier, Singapore also celebrated with fireworks lighting up the sky over Marina Bay Sands as they welcomed 2025. Bagpipers at the Singapore Cricket Club were seen playing tunes to mark the occasion, while crowds gathered to take part in the countdown to the New Year. Singapore, ahead of India in time zones, ushered in the New Year first.

New Zealand, too, erupted into celebrations as the New Year arrived. The Auckland Sky Tower displayed a countdown as crowds gathered to celebrate, with thousands of people seen celebrating and exchanging New Year wishes.(ANI)

