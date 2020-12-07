Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Weeks ahead of Georgia's two runoff elections approaching near, which will decide the balance of power in the US Senate, two of the candidates are set to debate each other on Sunday evening that will give them the opportunity to present their case.

Incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and her Democratic opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock, have both accepted invitations from the Atlanta Press Club to participate in the debate at 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST), reported CNN.

Earlier, the other Republican candidate, incumbent Senator David Perdue, had declined the invitation to face-off against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The debate will be moderated by anchor Russ Spencer, while Greg Bluestein, a political reporter and Lisa Rayam, a host, will be panellists, according to CNN.

The debates will be divided into three rounds, with the first one involving each candidate being asked at least one question by a panellist.

In the second round, the candidates will be allowed to ask their opponents at least one question, with time for a rebuttal. The third round involves panellists taking turns asking a question to a candidate of their choice until time runs out.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party needs one more seat to maintain its majority in the US Senate.

Voice of America reported that if the Republicans lose, resulting in a 50-50 Senate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be given the task to cast the tie-breaking vote. (ANI)

