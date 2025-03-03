New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): As part of the ongoing training deployment of the First Training Squadron (1TS) to South East Asia, INS Shardul, INS Sujata and ICGS Veera arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Port, Thailand on Saturday, a statement released by the Ministry of Defence stated on Monday.

The ships were accorded a warm welcome by the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) amidst fanfare of the RTN band. Senior Officer, 1TS, Capt Anshul Kishore along with Commanding Officers of the ships called on Rear Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Commander, Third Naval Area Command. The discussions were centred on regional security, avenues for joint training exercises and goodwill activities, the statement said.

A reception was hosted onboard 1TS for senior leadership of RTN, diplomats, and members of the Indian Diaspora. During the port call, the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy will engage in a series of dynamic activities aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing operational synergy, as per the statement.

The visit includes professional interactions, yoga sessions, cross training visits, friendly sports fixtures, Naval band performance, and PASSEX, the statement added.

The Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy have maintained a close and friendly relationship, which has strengthened over the years. The visit reinforces better understanding and enhanced interoperability between the two Navies.

Earlier, The first training squadron of the Indian Navy arrived at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam on February 20, according to the Ministry of Defence.

In a statement by the Ministry of Defence, it was noted that the ships of the First Training Squadron - INS Sujata and ICGS Veera arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam on February 20 and received a warm welcome by the Vietnam People's Navy and members of Indian mission at Vietnam.

As per the Ministry of Defence, during the port call, various cross training visits, professional and community interactions including a visit to Vietnam Naval Academy are planned to take place. (ANI)

