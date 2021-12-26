Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Dominican Republic has confirmed its first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Public Health says.

"This is an imported case (transmission outside the Dominican territory), from South Africa, [the person] presented mild symptoms, received outpatient medical assistance, and progressed satisfactorily," the ministry said in a Saturday update.

The ministry added that it has been informed by Chilean health authorities that a traveler who had arrived in Chile from the Dominican Republic tested positive for Omicron.

Several suspected Omicron cases are under investigation by the Dominican health authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

