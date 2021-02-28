Beijing, Feb 28 (PTI) At least five people died and eight others fell sick after inhaling toxic gases leaked from a chemical fibre plant in northeast China's Jilin Province, officials said on Sunday.

The accident happened late Saturday in the city of Jilin, local authorities told state-run Xinhua news agency.

The eight people who fell sick are in hospital and stated to be in stable condition.

