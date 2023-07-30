Rajanpur [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): At least five people were killed while 20 others were injured after the bus they were travelling met with an accident in Pakistan's Punjab province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ill-fated bus was en route to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar with pilgrims, when it met with an accident and overturned in Punjab’s Rajanpur district's Fazilpur.

The sources confirmed ARY News that five people were dead on the spot, while 20 others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.

Road accidents in Punjab province have become very common. A similar incident was seen in Rawalpindi’s GT Road this month where one person died and three others were injured after a speeding dumper ran over five vehicles, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to details, the incident took place near Lahore High Court (LHC) building at GT Road, where a speeding dumper ran over five vehicles.

As a result of the incident, a man lost his life on the spot, while three others sustained wounds.

Those injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. The rescue sources said the driver of the dumper lost control due to the failure of the brake.

Earlier, in Sheikhupura last month four passengers were killed and 30 others were injured.

The passenger bus crashed at the Faizpur Interchange on the Sheikhupura Motorway, according to rescue sources. The unfortunate passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Sialkot.

Sheikhupura also known as Qila Sheikhupura, is a city in the Pakistani province of Punjab.

On May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added. (ANI)

