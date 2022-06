Abuja [Nigeria], June 30 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five persons were killed and nine others injured when a bus suddenly caught fire Wednesday along the Lagos-Ibadan highway linking three states in Nigeria's southwest region, the traffic police said.

Ahmed Umar, a commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the southern state of Ogun, said the fire incident in Ogere, a town along the Ogun corridor of the highway, occurred as a result of mechanical deficiency while in motion.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Says if Vladimir Putin Was a Woman He Would Not Have Started Such 'Macho War' in Ukraine.

The five dead victims suffered some burns, while the injured suffered varying degrees of injury, Umar told reporters in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun.

The FRSC official advised motorists to ensure their vehicles' road worthiness at all times to avoid endangering passengers' lives. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Announces US Reinforcement of NATO Forces in Europe To Meet Threats Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)