Texas [US], June 21 (Sputnik/ANI): Five people sustained serious wounds as a result of a shooting in the capital city of the US state of Texas, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said on Sunday.

"#ATCEMSMedics transported 5 patients from this incident to a local trauma facility. All patients were adults, with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene," the ambulance service tweeted.

Also Read | PepsiCo Plant in Beijing, That Produces Lays Chips, Temporarily Shut as 8 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive: Chinese Media.

According to the EMS, the shooting occurred in the 500 blocks of East 7th Street.

The local police reported that the area where the shooting took place had been cordoned off due to an investigation. No further details have been provided. (Sputnik/ANI)

Also Read | Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Sees China Hand in Nepal's Anti-India Radio Broadcast in Border Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)