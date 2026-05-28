World News | Five Terrorists Captured in Three Separate Judea and Samaria Operations

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 28 (ANI/TPS): IDF (Israel Defence Forces) anti-terror special forces arrested five terrorists, including one who planned to carry out an attack in the near future in Judea and Samaria. This came as part of what the IDF called three separate "special" operations.

In Jenin, the forces arrested the terrorist who planned to carry out an attack in the near future.

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In the village of Zeita, near Tulkarm, the forces arrested a terrorist affiliated with Hamas who promoted terror activities.

In an additional operation in the Qalandia area and the village of Al-Bireh, near Jerusalem, the fighters arrested three terrorists, including an armed individual who incited terror activity and a terrorist who was involved in assembling explosives. (ANI/TPS)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)