Florida [US], July 5 (ANI): Florida on Saturday recorded 11,445 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths as President Donald Trump said "We are getting close to fighting our way out of it" as he addressed the nation on America's 244th Independence Day.

Trump said during his address to the nation on America's 244th Independence Day, "We have a country that's really making a comeback...We are getting close to fighting our way out of it."

Despite the latest single- day hike in COVID-19 cases, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has confirmed that he is not planning to introduce new restrictions to contain the coronavirus, Sputnik reported.

On Thursday, Florida's biggest county, Miami-Dade, imposed a curfew amid the COVID-19 spike.

Till now, as many as 190,052 total coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,700 people have died.

While former Vice-President Joe Biden has urged the Americans to be patriotic by wearing a mask.

As per the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 2,818,588 people in the US have tested positive of coronavirus and 129,584 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

