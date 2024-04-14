Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 14 (ANI/WAM): In response to recent developments, a spokesperson from flydubai has issued the following statement

"Some of our flights have been impacted by the temporary closure of a number of airspaces in the region. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make any amendments to our schedule accordingly.

"We are in direct contact with our passengers whose travel plans have been affected, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused." (ANI/WAM)

