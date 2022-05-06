London, May 6 (PTI) Indian-owned companies operating in the UK have multiplied in the past year, up from 850 to 900, with a corresponding hike in revenues and job creation figures, according to latest research released here.

FGN40: UK-COUNCIL-LD POLLS

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose key seats in London polls

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led Conservative Party on Friday suffered some key losses in the local elections after the Opposition Labour won some of the traditional Tory strongholds in London.

FGN33: US-WHITE HOUSE-LD PRESS SECRETARY

Karine Jean-Pierre to become the 1st Black White House Press Secretary

Washington: Karine Jean-Pierre will be the new White House Press Secretary, President Joe Biden has announced, becoming the first Black and openly gay person to hold the high-profile job.

FGN31: ISRAEL-4THLD ATTACK

Three Israelis stabbed to death near Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: At least three people were killed and four others injured after a pair of axe-wielding terrorists from Palestine went on a stabbing rampage in the predominantly ultra-orthodox town of Elad on Israel's Independence Day, police said on Friday.

FGN30: LANKA-ECONOMY-TAXPAYERS

Sri Lanka lost around 1 million taxpayers since 2019 tax cuts, says finance minister Sabry

Colombo: Sri Lanka lost around 1 million taxpayers in the last two years after the Gotabaya Rajapaksa regime announced sweeping tax cuts in 2019 in its bid to spur growth, Finance Minister Ali Sabry has revealed, as the island nation faced an unprecedented economic crisis.

FGN29: LANKA-PROTESTS

Sri Lanka crippled by strike by trade unions demanding resignation of Rajapaksa government

Colombo: The trade unions in Sri Lanka on Friday launched a crippling island-wide strike to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over its inability to tackle the economic meltdown which has caused unprecedented hardships to the public.

FGN24: PAK-INDIA-DELIMITATION

Pakistan rejects Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission report

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foriegn Ministry has summoned India's Charge d'Affaires here and handed a demarche conveying Islamabad's categorical rejection of the Delimitation Commission report.

FGN39: US-LD SPACEX

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown

Cape Canaveral (US): SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk's taxi service.

FGN9: US-VIRUS-J&J-LD VACCINE

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

Washington: US regulators have strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots. PTI

