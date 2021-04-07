New York, Apr 7 (PTI) India has the third highest number of billionaires in the world after the US and China, according to a new list by the prestigious Forbes magazine, which said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani reclaimed his spot as Asia's richest person, dethroning Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma who was the richest person in the region a year ago. By Yoshita Singh

FGN4 US-INDIA PAK US says continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan

Washington: The United States on Tuesday said that it encourages India and Pakistan to have a direct dialogue between them on issues of concern.

FGN24 MYANMAR-TOWN-ATTACK Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

Yangon, Apr 7: Security forces on Wednesday stormed a town in northwestern Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's February seizure of power, killing at least seven civilians and injuring many others, local news reports said. (AP)

FGN21 VIRUS-UK-MODERNA UK begins rollout of Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in Wales

London: The UK on Wednesday began the rollout of the Moderna vaccine to protect against COVID-19, the third two-dose vaccine now being administered by the National Health Service (NHS) alongside the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs. By Aditi Khanna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)