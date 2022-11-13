Phnom Penh, Nov 13 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties, the raging Ukraine conflict, energy issues, G20 and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, days ahead of a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden.

FGN17 UK-ECONOMY UK economy: A crisis in the making for some time, with India trade deal offering hope

London:It has been anything but a smooth ride for the Rishi Sunak led UK government, with the latest official data released this week reflecting a shrinking economy and a looming two-year-long recession. By Aditi Khanna

FGN40 US-SENATE-2NDLD DEMOCRATS Biden-led Democrats keep control of US Senate as Republicans face setbacks in crucial midterm polls

Washington: The Democrats will retain majority control of the US Senate with two of its candidates projected to win their pivotal races against Republican rivals, in a major boost to President Joe Biden, who welcomed the election results on Sunday, saying he was feeling "good" and looking forward to the second half of his term to fulfil the promises made to the American people. By Lalit K Jha

FGN46 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-LD GOVT Israeli President Herzog invites Benjamin Netanyahu to form new government

Jerusalem: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday officially invited former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the new government. By Harinder Mishra

FGN45 ASEAN-BIDEN-ASIAN-4THLD ALLIES US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

Phnom Penh (Cambodia): US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations. (AP)

