Kyiv, Mar 22 (AP) Russia launched exploding drones that killed at least four people at a student dormitory near Kyiv before dawn Wednesday, just hours after Japan's prime minister left the Ukrainian capital following a show of support for the country, and as Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Moscow after discussing his proposal for ending the war, was rejected by the West as a non-starter.**** (AP)

FGN8 US-KALING-AWARD ****President Biden presents National Humanities Medals to Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling

Washington: US President Joe Biden has presented the prestigious 2021 National Humanities Medals to Indian-American actress and producer Mindy Kaling, with several others, in recognition of her giving voice to a new generation of storytellers, at a White House ceremony.****(PTI)

