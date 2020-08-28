Washington, Aug 28 (PTI) Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly coronavirus pandemic by being "fixated on the stock market" and caving in to China.

Also Read | Shinzo Abe Resigns: What’s Next For Japan? How Will Next PM be Elected? List of 5 Potential Successors.

FGN7 US-RNC-LD TRUMP

Trump accepts Republican Party's re-nomination as presidential candidate

Also Read | Israeli Warplanes Strike Military Facilities of Islamic Hamas Movement in Gaza.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has officially accepted the re-nomination of the Republican Party as its presidential candidate for the November elections, telling his fellow Americans that at no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.

FGN43 UN-TERI-GUTERRES-LD ENERGY

UN chief asks G20, including India, to invest in clean transition as they recover from COVID-19

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday renewed his call on India and other G20 countries to invest in a clean and sustainable transition as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing deep concern over the continued support for polluting fossil fuels by nations across the world.

FGN28 US-RNC-TRUMP-CHINA

Will make America world's manufacturing superpower; tax credits to bring back jobs from China: Trump

Washington: Vowing to make America the manufacturing superpower of the world, US President Donald Trump has said that he would provide tax credits to companies that would bring back jobs from China.

FGN40 UN-TERI-GUTERRES-SDG

India can be business hub to achieve Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring clean energy:UN chief

United Nations: India can be the “business hub” to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring affordable and clean energy for all, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday, expressing confidence that the Indian government's decision to raise its target of renewable energy capacity will attract more international investors.

FGN33 UN-TERI-INDIA-LD GUTERRES

UN chief calls on India to be at helm of global leadership on climate action

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday called on India to be at the “helm" of an ambitious global leadership on clean energy and climate action, saying the country can become a “true global superpower” in the fight against climate change if it speeds up its shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

FGN23 US-RNC-TRUMP-VIRUS

Trump says India 2nd largest country to conduct COVID-19 tests after US

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that the US has conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests, much more than any other country with India being the second largest.

FGN20 US-RNC-IVANKA

Trump is people's president and 'champion' of American workers, says daughter Ivanka

Washington: Describing Donald Trump as the "people's president" and listing out his administration's "people-friendly" policies during his first term, his daughter Ivanka Trump delivered a fiery speech in support of her father's re-election bid.

FGN13 US-RNC-TRUMP-H1B

Trump says Tennessee Valley Authority dropped outsourcing plan after his intervention

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the Tennessee Valley Authority dropped its plans to lay off hundreds of American workers and replace them with lower-paid foreign employees after he intervened and removed the chairman of the board.

FGN15 US-RNC-TRUMP-BIDEN

Biden will be destroyer of American greatness: Trump

Washington: Seeking another four years in the White House, US President Donald Trump has slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden's record as a "shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals" and said his victory will endanger the nation and destroy the American greatness.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)