World News | Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 1730 FGN23 NEPAL-INDIA-LD ECONOMIST Nepal-India Ties Shouldn't Deteriorate; China No Substitute to India: Senior Nepali Economist

Kathmandu, Jun 15 (PTI) Nepal on Monday extended the suspension of all domestic and international passenger flights to and from the country for another three weeks, as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 6,000 after over 450 fresh infections were detected. Shirish B Pradhan

FGN6 VIRUS-PAK Pakistan reports over 5,000 new cases, tally crosses 140,000-mark

Islamabad: Pakistan's COVID-19 cases reached 144,676 after 5,248 new infections were detected, while 97 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,729, the health ministry said on Monday. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN9 US-PROTESTS-INDIAN Indian-American socialist leads 'Black Lives Matter' protests in Seattle

Washington: A 46-year-old Indian-American software engineer turned socialist is at the forefront of "Black Lives Matter" protests in Seattle to permanently oust city police officials from the downtown area that has now been designated the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ), according to media reports.

FGN14 VIRUS-UK-SHOPS Shops in England open for business after months in lockdown

London: Non-essential shops across England opened their doors on Monday to welcome customers back after nearly three months of being in lockdown as part of a further easing up of the coronavirus stay at home restrictions. By Aditi Khanna

FGN21 VIRUS-PAK-PUNJAB Pakistan's Punjab becomes first province to record 1,000 COVID-19 death

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab has become the country's first province to record over 1,000 coronavirus deaths after 62 more people succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

FGN13 VIRUS-SINGAPORE Singapore reports 214 new coronavirus cases among foreign workers

Singapore: Singapore on Monday reported 214 new coronavirus infections among foreign workers, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 40,818. By Gurdip Singh

