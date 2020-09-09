Washington, Sep 9 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has said the environmental policies of his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden would "destroy" America's middle class while giving a "free pass" to the world's worst polluters like China, Russia, India, and many others. By Lalit K Jha

FGN4 VIRUS-UN-INDIA UN agencies supporting Indian govt-led efforts to deal with coronavirus pandemic: UN spokesperson

United Nations: As the number of COVID-19 cases in India soars to over 4.2 million, several UN agencies are supporting the government-led health and socioeconomic efforts to help deal with the outbreak. By Yoshita Singh

FGN23 UK-INDIA-AUCTION Never-before-seen artworks by Indian artists to be auctioned in UK

London: A collection of never-before-seen modern Indian art, including unpublished artworks by artists V S Gaitonde and Ram Kumar, will be offered for auction for the first time in London later this month, Sotheby's auction house said on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN19 LANKA-TANKER-FIRE Second fire on oil tanker off Lankan coast now under control: Navy

Colombo: The fresh fire on board a giant oil tanker that went up in flames last week off Sri Lanka's eastern waters while carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India is now under control, the Lankan Navy said on Wednesday.

