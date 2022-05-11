Jerusalem, May 11 (PTI) A veteran journalist working for Al Jazeera was killed on Wednesday during an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, prompting the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Qatar-based network to blame the Israeli Army for her death.

FGN45 VIRUS-CHINA-WHO-STRATEGY Zero COVID policy not sustainable; shift strategy: WHO tells China

Beijing: China's much-touted dynamic zero COVID policy came under sharp criticism from the WHO which termed it unsustainable in view of the constantly changing behaviour of the coronavirus and called on Beijing to shift its strategy. By K J M Varma

FGN39 LANKA-IMF-TALKS Technical level discussions with Sri Lanka will continue: IMF

Colombo: The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that it would continue the technical level talks with debt-ridden Sri Lanka to prepare for policy discussions once a new government has been formed in the island nation.

FGN40 LANKA-MILITARY Sri Lanka crisis: Troops, military vehicles deployed in streets

Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities on Wednesday deployed troops and military vehicles in the streets to ensure public security in the Capital amidst nationwide protests over the government's failure to tackle the worst economic crisis.

FGN42 LANKA-VIOLENCE-CID Former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's chief security officer questioned over violent incidents

Colombo: Sri Lankan police on Wednesday summoned the chief security officer of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and recorded his statement over the violent clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country that killed at least eight people and injured over 200 others.

