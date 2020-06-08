World News | Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 2000 FGN21 CHINA-LDIA

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the coronavirus epidemic is expected to peak in Pakistan in the next two months, as the number of the COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 105,637. By Sajjad Hussain

Anti-racism protests 'subverted by thuggery': UK PM

London: The anti-racism demonstrations in the UK are "subverted by thuggery", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, condemning the attacks on police officers after 'Black Lives Matter' protests held over the custodial killing of George Floyd turned violent and the COVID-19 lockdown was breached by thousands of people for a second consecutive day. By Aditi Khanna

Hard-hit by coronavirus, New York City to begin re-opening on Monday

New York: New York City, the epicenter of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic in the US, will begin the first phase of reopening its economy on Monday, bringing about 400,000 employees back to work nearly after 100 days in lockdown when the coronavirus crisis began. By Yoshita Singh

Family, friends prepare to pay final tribute to George Floyd

Houston: Family and friends of George Floyd have started preparing to pay their final tribute and goodbyes to him at a funeral service here on Tuesday, weeks after the African-American was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, triggering widespread marches and violent protests across the US. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

Minneapolis city council votes to dismantle police

Washington, Jun 8 (AFP) The police department in the US city of Minneapolis will be dismantled and rebuilt, city councilors have said, after the death in custody of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests about racism in law enforcement. (AP)

India to rebuild 56 schools destroyed in Nepal's 2015 earthquake

Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Monday said it will rebuild 56 higher secondary schools -- replete with furniture and modern sustainable technology -- which were destroyed in the powerful earthquake that hit the country in 2015. By Shirish B Pradhan PTI

