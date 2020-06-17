World News | Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 2000 Hours FGN23 CHINA-INDIA-FACEOFF-3RDLD REAX

Beijing, Jun 17 (PTI) Beijing moved on a war footing on Wednesday, cancelling hundreds of domestic flights and trains while ramping up the mass testing of 90,000 people to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as the city reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 137. By K J M Varma

FGN25 VIRUS-BANGLA-POLICE-YOGA

Bangladesh police introduce yoga course for officials to help relieve stress and boost immunity

Dhaka: Bangladesh police have introduced yoga course for its officials to help them relieve stress and boost immunity against the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of 24 security personnel and infected 7,000 others.

FGN15 US-SINOINDIA-EXPERTS China 'throwing punches', provoking neighbors: US expert on India-China standoff

Washington/New York: China is "throwing punches" and provoking its neighbours at a time when everyone expected that it would renounce confrontation and focus on the country's economy, a top former US diplomat on Asian affairs has said in the wake of escalating border tensions between India and China.

FGN10 UK-BILIMORIA

Indian-origin peer elected president of Confederation of British Industry

London: British Indian entrepreneur and peer Lord Karan Bilimoria has been elected as the new President of the Confederation of British Industry, a non-profit membership organisation which represents over 190,000 businesses of the UK.

