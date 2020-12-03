London, Dec 3 (PTI) UK emergency fire and rescue crews are dealing with what has been described as a large explosion at a warehouse in Avonmouth near Bristol in south-west England on Thursday.

United Nations: Pakistan must change its current "culture of hatred" against religions in India and stop its support to cross-border terrorism to advance a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond, India has told the UN.

United Nations: India has strongly hit out against Pakistan for arbitrarily transferring the management of the Sikh holy shrine Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and violating a UN General Assembly resolution, saying Islamabad's move goes against Sikh religion and its preservation and protection.

Washington: Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India.

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to strike a note of caution amid the excitement of the UK becoming the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, warning that it is not “game over” for the deadly virus just yet.

Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has urged Americans not to travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays so as to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Islamabad: The Pakistan government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of cost to its people and plans are afoot to start the immunisation drive by April next year, officials said on Thursday.

Washington: Donald Trump has said that he is prepared to accept any poll result if it is "accurate", even as the US President repeated his unsubstantiated allegations of large-scale voter fraud and electoral malpractice in the presidential election.

United Nations: Welcoming the decision to resume coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, India has urged the leadership of both sides to use the opportunity and re-engage in direct negotiations to advance the goal of a two-state solution.

Washington: The US Congress has passed a bill that prohibits companies from being listed on American stock markets if they fail to provide the regulators access to their audit information for three years in a row, paving the way to delist deceitful Chinese companies from the US securities exchanges.

Washington: India and the US have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to co-operate on intellectual property examination and protection for the next 10 years and to strengthen the IP systems in both countries.

United Nations: Calling out the "selectivity" at the United Nations in condemning acts of violence against religions, India has said the UN General Assembly has failed to acknowledge the rising hatred and violence against Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism and underlined that the culture of peace cannot be only for "Abrahamic" religions.

