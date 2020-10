Kathmandu, Oct 2 (PTI) In a bid to revive the hard-hit tourism industry, Nepal on Friday announced that foreign tourists having COVID-19 negative report will not be required to quarantine themselves for seven days from October 17. By Shirish B Pradhan

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Effective Vaccine Unlikely to be Released Before Fall 2021, Say Experts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)