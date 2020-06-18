World News | Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 2030 Hours FGN46 NEPAL-LDALL MAP

Lahore, Jun 18 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced up to five years four top leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and close aides of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case.

By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday called his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and expressed Islamabad's desire to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Moscow as the two leaders discussed matters like COVID-19 pandemic and the Afghan peace process.

United Nations: India will bring transparency, credibility and effectiveness to the UN Security Council, the country's envoy to the world body has said, underlining that the strong support it has received demonstrates the confidence the international community has in its capability to contribute to the powerful UN organ.

United Nations: India hopes to use its two-year term in the powerful UNSC to bolster the framework on terrorism to address issues such as the misuse of information and communications technology by terrorist groups and stem the flow of terror financing, the country's envoy to the UN has said.

Toronto: Canada's Indian-origin Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh was removed from Parliament after he called a lawmaker “racist” for denying approval for a motion calling out systemic racism in the police force, according to a media report.

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi to exchange views on the bilateral relations and on the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said, amidst major differences between the two nations on a range of issues.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed into law a legislation that condemns the gross human rights violations of Uyghur minority groups in China's restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang region, paving the way for imposing sanctions against senior Chinese officials. PTI

