Beirut, Sep 10 (AP) A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, sending up a thick column of black smoke and raising new panic among traumatised residents after last month's catastrophic blast at the same site killed nearly 200 people. (AP)

London: The UK government on Thursday tabled its new points-based Student Route for visas in Parliament, which it says simplifies the previous student visa application requirements for international students applying to study in Britain.

Washington: The nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the landmark Israel-UAE deal is a "hard-earned and well-deserved honour," the White House has said, underlining that the US President has made peace a cornerstone of his foreign policy efforts.

Washington: Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said her mother Shyamala Gopalan was her source of inspiration who had guided her throughout her entire life.

Singapore: All travellers from India who are not Singaporeans and permanent residents will have to take a coronavirus test within 72 hours before departing for Singapore from next Thursday, in a move to reduce the number of imported cases from the country. PTI

