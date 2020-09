Detroit, Sep 30 (AP) Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge.

Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start November 7. (AP)

