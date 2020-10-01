New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): India on Thursday said that the foreign NGOs must adhere to Indian laws with respect to foreign funding just like they would do so in the United States, the UK and countries of the European Union.

Replying to a question on the shutting down of operations of Amnesty International in India, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, said that the governments of other countries should not "condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity".

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. NGOs are expected to adhere to all our laws including in respect of foreign funding. Just as they would in other countries including the US and EU," he said at the weekly press briefing.

"We expect other governments will not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity," he added.

Earlier, Amnesty International India alleged Indian government's freezing of its bank accounts in India as an "incessant witch-hunt" of human rights organisations by the government.

They alleged that due to critical reports on human rights, the government is acting out of revenge. (ANI)

