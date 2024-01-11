Islamabad, Jan 11 (PTI) The Foreign Office on Thursday termed a recent book by a former Indian diplomat as part of Pakistan "bashing" ahead of the elections in India.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was responding to a question about a book by former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.

She said that she had not seen or read the book but saw some media reports and some interesting commentary on it.

"As the next Lok Sabha elections draw closer, it is not surprising that a Pakistan bashing, jingoistic and militaristic narrative is now being unleashed in India," she said.

In his book, 'Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relationship Between India and Pakistan', Bisaria, who had a distinguished diplomatic career spanning 35 years, delves into various aspects of India-Pakistan relations since Independence.

To a question about India not giving visas to Pakistanis, she hoped that New Delhi would ensure that individuals who were interested in travelling to India for important events should not be denied visas.

