Kathmandu, Feb 13 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday called on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and conveyed greetings on behalf of her Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu.

The foreign secretary, who arrived here on a two-day official visit to hold talks with the country's top political leadership on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, greeted Bhandari at the Sheetal Niwas here.

Earlier in the day, Kwatra met his Nepali counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal and had a fruitful exchange on strengthening the comprehensive bilateral relations.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra met his counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal and reviewed the wide-ranging India-Nepal partnership," the Indian embassy here tweeted.

"Both sides agreed to further strengthen their economic and development cooperation for benefit of the two countries and region as a whole," it said.

Later, Kwatra called on Foreign Minister of Nepal Bimala Rai Paudyal and had a fruitful exchange on strengthening the comprehensive India-Nepal relations.

During his visit, Kwatra, who was earlier India's ambassador here, will also pay a courtesy call to Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

It is expected that Kwatra will also discuss with his Nepalese interlocutors the possibility of a visit to India by Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda. Prachanda has said that he will travel to India on his first foreign visit.

