Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday met US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and reaffirmed their shared commitment towards the Indo-Pacific region, the US Department of State informed.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Kwatra discussed the wide range of issues on which the United States and India are working together as strategic partners, including our economic and security cooperation," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak Rushed Out of Room by Aides at COP27 Event (Watch Video).

Price said that the two reaffirmed the shared commitment to democratic principles, regional security and prosperity, and strengthening people-to-people ties, between the two countries.

During the meeting, the US Deputy Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment towards Ukraine against Russia's aggression, Price added.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Says Long March To Achieve Target ‘No Matter What The Circumstances’.

The US spokesperson further said that the two also discussed ways to improve regional and multilateral coordination, including through the Quad partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also informed about the meeting on Twitter.

"Great meeting Indian Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatrato discuss #USIndia relations and advance our security and regional cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world," she tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, in his briefing at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the foreign secretary urged the global community to collectively call out those who defend terrorists including those in the US sanctions regime.

"We must collectively call out those who provide safe havens to terrorists as also those who stand with them and come to their defence including in the UNSC sanctions regime," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said during a UNSC briefing in New York.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday met UN Chief Antonio Guterres and discussed issues of pressing concern, according to the permanent mission of India to the United Nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)