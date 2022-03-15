New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla discussed the diverse partnership between India-Israel with Rafi Harpaz, an Israeli Diplomat on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Shalom @RafiHarpaz ! Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had an excellent interaction on our diverse & cutting edge partnership with Israel. As we mark 30 years of diplomatic relations, confident that we will scale new heights in our bilateral cooperation. Wishing Purim Sameach!"

Conversation between Shringla and Deputy Director-General for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rafi Harpaz comes at the backdrop of 30 years of the India-Israel relationship.

India and Israel are strategic partners. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. The political ties between India and Israel are very warm and forward-looking.

On June 14, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on assuming office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a historic first-ever visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister on July 4-6, 2017 during which the relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership.

The then Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a return visit to India on January 14-19, 2018. Joint statements were issued during both visits. (ANI)

