Washington DC [US], February 14 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has reaffirmed India's commitment to resolving its issues with China through bilateral dialogue, dismissing the need for external mediation.

When asked about a potential offer from the United States to mediate between India and China, Misri emphasised India's preference for bilateral talks with its neighbours, including China.

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time) following the bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, Misri said, "Whatever issues we have with any of our neighbours, we have always adopted a bilateral approach to dealing with these issues.

"It is no different between India and China. We have been discussing any issues that we have with them on a bilateral plane and we will continue to do so," Misri added.

Notably, in a joint press conference with PM Modi, Trump expressed optimism about future relations with China while acknowledging past tensions, particularly in the wake of Covid-19.

In reply to a question by ANI, Trump addressed ongoing global conflicts, including the India-China border tensions and the war in Ukraine, emphasising the need for de-escalation.

Trump said, "I think we're going to have a very good relationship with China. I got along with President Xi very well until COVID. That was a bridge too far. But until then, I got along with President Xi very, very well. We were very close, as leaders go."

On India-China border skirmishes, Trump acknowledged their intensity and offered to mediate if necessary. He said, "I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I'd love to help, because that should be stopped."

He said China can play an important role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "I don't want to be naive, but as leaders go, I think we were very close. And I think that China is a very important player in the world. I think they can help us get this war over with Ukraine and Russia," Trump said.

Trump also underscored the importance of diplomatic cooperation among major global powers.

"That's been going on for a long time. I would hope that China and India and Russia and the US and all of us can get along. It's very important," Trump added.

Trump highlighted the massive military spending by major global powers, noting that the US is set to spend around USD 915 billion on defence, while Russia (before the war) spent nearly USD 100 billion, and China is currently spending between USD 400-450 billion.

He questioned the logic behind such high expenditures, suggesting that instead of competing militarily, countries could use these resources for more constructive purposes if they had better relations. (ANI)

