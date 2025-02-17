Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): Former Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Sunday spoke about the India- US fighter plane deal and also highlighted the need to build a resilient multi-layered air defence system.

While speaking about the US- India deal for F-35 stealth aircraft, Former Indian Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari said, "What the fifth generation fighters can bring to us, that is more important, which aircraft it will be, this is a secondary matter. Our own AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) program has just started and we want that whatever technologies come, it should encourage our self-reliance a little more and give a further boost to our AMCA program."

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, while addressing the joint press conference, US President Donald Trump had stated that the United States will be increasing the defence sales with India with billions of dollars. He added that his administration is paving the way to provide India with F35 air crafts.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters", Donald Trump said.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is the most widely deployed fifth generation fighter air craft. It took part in the Aero India 2025 show held between February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. It was Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition.

Touching upon the importance of drones in present times, Former Indian Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari said, "The future of autonomous systems, particularly drones, when they're teamed along with manned aircraft, is the future of any air combat. Starting from multi-layered air defence systems, to hypersonic weapons, to space-based and persistent surveillance platforms, to fifth-generation fighters, stealth platforms, the list is endless."

The former Air Force Chief also said, "Having the resilient infrastructure is very important. We all understand this requirement. The drones are here to stay. They are going to be part of every other conflict and creating an air defence system that can counter drones from the lowest speed to the highest speed drones is something that we should accelerate developing and acquiring." (ANI)

