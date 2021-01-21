Thimphu [Bhutan], January 21 (ANI): Former Bhutan Prime Minister and People's Democratic Party President Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday expressed "profound gratitude" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

"My profound gratitude to PM @narendramodi and people of India for gifting COVID-19 vaccines despite their own pressing needs. This comes at a critical time in our fight against the COVID pandemic, and bears testimony to the strong friendship between our two countries and peoples," Tshering Tobgay wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, an Indian Air Force aircraft delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan, making it the first country to receive the gift from India, which was received by Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering.

According to an official statement, the contribution of 150,000 vaccines prepares Bhutan to protect the people and heal from the destruction of the pandemic. India has also extended timely and generous support through the supply of medicines, medical equipment, and personal protective equipment since March last year.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has assured to cover the two doses requirement of Bhutan's target population of slightly over 533,500 and has committed to deliver the remaining consignments soon, the statement said.

India so far has provided essential medicines and medical supplies including paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, PPEs, N95 masks, X-ray machines, and test kits worth over Rs 2.8 cores to Bhutan. It also entered into an "Air Travel Arrangement" or "Transport Bubble" agreement with Bhutan, according to the sources. (ANI)

