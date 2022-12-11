Tokyo [Japan], December 11 (ANI): Former head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Lobsang Sangay paid a visit to Japan to discuss the issues concerning the human rights of the Tibetan community.

During his visit, Sangay met human rights advocates, including the chairs of the country's newly formed parliamentary coalition group. The former head of the CTA said both chairs and secretaries assured the groups of continued support for Tibet.

"My trip to Tokyo ended with a pleasant dinner with so many friends of Tibet and human rights advocates, including the chairs of the newly formed parliamentary coalition group Furuya Keiji and Tibet parliamentary group, Shimumora Hakubun and secretaries Hiromi Mitsubayashi, and Ishikawa Akimasa," Lobsang Sangay said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Sangay, who served as Sikyong of the CTA from 2012 to 2021, informed about the establishment and announcement of the Parliamentary Coalition to probe human rights violations of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Mongolians by China.

"It was an incredible honour for me to learn from Shimumora San, that the establishment and announcement of the Parliamentary Coalition to Investigate and Take Action on Human Rights Violations of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Mongolians by PRC was scheduled to coincide with my visit to Japan," he said.

Sangay said the chair of the newly formed parliamentary coalition group, shared with me that more than 100 Japanese Parliamentarians have already joined the coalition group.

"The establishment of the coalition was covered by 3 out of 4 largest Japanese newspapers. Also, the lower house passed a resolution condemning human rights violations of Tibetans, Mongolians and Uyghurs," he said.

In my address at the Parliament, the former head of the Tibetan govt in exile said that he thanked all the parliamentarians, especially Sakurai Yoshiko who will be the adviser of the coalition group.

"Sakurai San has been a steadfast friend of Tibet and HH the Dalai Lama. I also have the privilege of calling her my friend and it's incredible to see her carry on the vision of the late PM Shinzo Abe," he said.

"I also want to thank heads of Chiba University and Reitaku University for hosting and participating at the dinner event. Finally sincere appreciation to my friend Rikka Okiura for translating my speech at the Parliament," he added. (ANI)

