Washington, Nov 16 (PTI) Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has the distinction of being the first-ever Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, has joined the conservative Fox News channel, a media report said.

Gabbard, 41, who represented the Second Congressional District of Hawaii as a Democrat for four consecutive terms beginning in 2013, had quit her parent party last month.

"A representative for the conservative-leaning cable channel confirmed Gabbard signed a deal Monday and will start appearing on its programmes next week,” The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

On October 11, Gabbard announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

Subsequently, she campaigned for and supported several Republican Party candidates during the just concluded midterm elections.

“I refuse to be a part of today's Democratic Party that is controlled by fanatical ideologues who hate freedom and work to silence and destroy anyone who opposes their efforts to undermine it,” Gabbard told her supporters after leaving the Democratic Party.

“I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party – which is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness. The Democrats of today divide us by racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism, and are actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution,” Gabbard said.

“The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. They demonise the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponise the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” she said.

