Port Louis [Mauritius], September 8 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam is en-route to India (Chennai) for a medical emergency.

He is flying in a SpiceJet Boeing 737 charter flight operating from Mauritius to Chennai.

Former Prime Minister of Mauritius is suffering from Covid complications. A team of doctors is also on board. (ANI)

