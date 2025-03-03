Balochistan [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has sounded the alarm on the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan, warning that armed groups could seize control of the region if security measures aren't strengthened, according to The Balochistan Post.

Sanaullah described the situation as "alarming" and emphasized the need for strict action against militants. He also stressed the importance of bolstering the military presence to preserve national security and counter potential threats.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: 74 Companies Lay Off 18,397 Employees This Year Amid Various Reasons, Meta and HP Lead.

However, his remarks have drawn mixed reactions from political figures and the public, with some analysts suggesting they reflect broader political and law-and-order issues in Balochistan. There was no immediate response from other Pakistani officials, reported The Balochistan Post.

The warning comes amid a surge in armed attacks in Balochistan, with Baloch "pro-independence" groups intensifying operations against Pakistani security forces, government installations, and Chinese-backed projects.

Also Read | London Summit: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New 1.6-Billion-Pound Deal for Ukraine To Buy Missiles After Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Verbal Spat.

In a significant development, the Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) alliance has announced a major restructuring of its military and diplomatic strategy, reported The Balochistan Post.

The alliance, which comprises groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), and the Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army (SRA), plans to merge into a single military entity called the Baloch National Army.

This new force aims to escalate attacks against Pakistani and Chinese targets, seeking to form a more "organized, coordinated, and decisive force" against Pakistan, reported The Balochistan Post.

BRAS believes this strategic shift will make Baloch national liberation an "inevitable reality," marking a "decisive phase" of increased intensity and innovation in their movement. The situation in Balochistan remains volatile, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and security.

Balochistan - Pakistan's largest but least populous province - has a long history of marginalisation. The province was annexed by Pakistan in 1948, soon after its partition from India, and there has been a separatist movement since, as per Al Jazeera.

Balochistan faces numerous challenges, including state oppression, enforced disappearances, and the extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and ordinary citizens. The region is characterized by economic neglect, lack of development, poor infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)