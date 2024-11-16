Taipei [Taiwan], November 16 (ANI): A retired Taiwan Navy officer has provoked widespread criticism after attending a military air show in Zhuhai, China, and publicly lauding the strength of China's air force and military advancements.

Retired Lieutenant Commander Lu Li-shih attended the International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, which began on Tuesday, where he was interviewed by reporters.

In a video that quickly circulated in Taiwan and China, Lu praised the military equipment on display, saying, "I want to share the truth and tell Taiwanese viewers how strong our China is." He also expressed admiration for "Chinese national integration and rejuvenation," Taiwan News reported.

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Taiwanese authorities and legislators. Legislator Lin Chu-yin called Lu's remarks "disgusting."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) issued a statement urging retired officers to remain cautious in their words and actions to avoid harming Taiwan's reputation.

The MND clarified that since Lu retired as a lieutenant commander rather than a higher-ranked officer, he is not subject to penalties such as losing his pension or being stripped of his rank.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) also condemned Lu's statements as "deeply regrettable." However, MAC Deputy Chief Liang Wen-chieh stated that the government does not intend to impose punitive measures against Lu, emphasising that Taiwan's policy opposes any commendation of China's military forces, which pose a threat to Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.

Despite the backlash, Lu appeared on CTI television on Thursday to reiterate his views. He praised China's military advancements and the confidence of its people while taking the opportunity to criticise Taiwan's military capabilities.

His remarks have further intensified the controversy, fuelling debate over the responsibilities of retired military personnel and their potential influence on cross-strait relations.

The situation has brought into question the extent to which retired officers should exercise caution in their public statements, particularly when such remarks have the potential to impact Taiwan's international standing. (ANI)

