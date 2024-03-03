Idaho [US], March 3 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump is projected to win the Idaho Republican caucus, The Hill reported citing Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ).

Trump won all 32 Republican delegates in Idaho, according to DDHQ. The former US President also secured a win in Missouri caucuses and Michigan GOP convention. The next voting is scheduled to take place in Washington, DC on Sunday.

Also Read | Republican Caucus Results 2024: Donald Trump Wins Caucuses in Missouri and Idaho; Sweeps Michigan GOP Convention.

Donald Trump's latest victory in Idaho increases his winning streak against rival Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary. Former South Carolina Governor Haley remains the last major GOP candidate contesting against Trump for the Republican nomination.

Trump's latest win comes days after he registered a victory in the South Carolina primary and defeated GOP rival Nikki Haley at her home turf, according to an exit poll conducted by Decision Desk HQ, The Hill reported.

Also Read | INDIA Alliance Is Strong, Talks on Seat Sharing Are Going in a Positive Direction, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 03, 2024.

All eyes now lie on 16 states that will cast ballots on March 5 which is Super Tuesday. These states are - Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa (caucus), Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Furthermore, American Samoa is also scheduled to hold a nominating contest on March 5.

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley during the weekend spent most of their time to campaign in the states set to cast ballots on March 5.

During his campaign speech in North Carolina, Trump mainly criticised US President Joe Biden and made brief remarks about GOP primary rival Nikki Haley, CNN reported. He continued to talk about border-security and termed the border an "open and gushing wound." He said there was an "invasion" of undocumented immigrants coming into the US.

Donald Trump said, "Our border is an open and gushing wound. It's pouring drugs, gangs, terrorists and millions and millions of illegal aliens into our country."

In his campaign speech in North Carolina's Greensboro, Trump said, "I haven't heard about this woman for the last five days ... since we beat her actually in her own state so badly," CNN reported.

Former US President also criticised California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, calling him "New-scum." He said that undocumented migrants were "pouring into California."

Trump also made remarks against the 91 criminal charges he faces across four separate cases and attacked the prosecutors who brought them against him, according to CNN report.

He said, "I stand before you today not only as your past and hopefully future president but as a proud political dissident and as a public enemy of a rogue regime. This is a rogue and dangerous machine This is an anti-democratic machine."

Trump again confused US President Joe Biden with former US President Barack Obama after trying to defend his verbal slipups during campaigning and said they were intentional.

During a campaign rally in Virginia's Richmond, he said, "And [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, you know, has so little respect for Obama that he's starting to throw around the 'nuclear' word. You heard that, nuclear. He's starting to talk nuclear weapons today. I was waiting for that to happen. But we have a fool, a fool as a president."

Earlier in his speech, Trump tried to defend the other times he has mixed up Biden and Obama in his speeches. He said that he mixed up the two leaders intentionally. Democrat leaders have been speaking about Trump's verbal slipups as Biden faces questions on his mental acuity, CNN reported.

He said, "Every time I do that, or I'll say our president, Barack Hussein Obama -- now, I do that because, you know, that makes a point. We understand that, right, because a lot of people say he's running the country. I don't personally think so."

Donald Trump even said that he was purposely confusing former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley. He said, "I purposefully mix up like a name like Birdbrain -- you know who Birdbrain is, right? Nikki -- with Nancy Pelosi. I put them in because they're interchangeable in my mind." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)