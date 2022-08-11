Islamabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Pakistani police on Thursday arrested four men for allegedly stealing valuables, including eight idols and lord Hanuman's maces from a Hindu Temple in Karachi, according to a media report

The incident had happened last month when the suspects stole the valuables from the Temple situated in Karachi's Lyari area and later on sold them off to junk dealers, the Dawn reported.

Also Read | French Air Force Contingent Stops Over in India for Technical Stopover During Indo-Pacific Deployment.

“The suspects were local criminals and stole valuables such as idols, maces and paraphernalia from the temple last month and later sold them off to junk dealers,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Ahmed Bhugio was quoted as saying to the Dawn.

He said that nearly eight idols, Hanuman's maces and articles for pooja had been stolen.

Also Read | India, UK Conclude Fifth Round of Talks for Free Trade Agreement.

The police had also apprehended two buyers of the stolen property namely Saifudin and Zakaria Anwar and recovered the items from their custody.

Temples and other religious institutions of minority communities have come under attack on various occasions.

Last year in August, a group of Muslim mob attacked a Hindu temple in Punjab province of Pakistan, burning down parts of it and damaging idols.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)