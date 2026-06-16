World News | Four Bodies Identified in Separate Balochistan Incidents

Panjgur [Balochistan], June 16 (ANI): Four bodies recovered in separate incidents in Balochistan's Panjgur and Kech districts have been identified, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

The report cited hospital sources as revealing that three bodies brought to the District Teaching Hospital in Panjgur were identified as Shakir, son of Arz Muhammad from Garmkan; Izzatullah, son of Muhammad Aziz from Chitkan; and Zaid, son of Shah Ji Rehmatullah, also a resident of Garmkan.

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As reported by The Balochistan Post, the bodies were transported to the hospital by police, where identification procedures were completed. Authorities have not disclosed the locations where the bodies were found or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Sources cited by The Balochistan Post said the three bodies bore multiple bullet wounds, though officials have not issued any formal statement regarding the cause of death.

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In a separate case reported by the media outlet, a body recovered from the Dasht area of Kech district was identified as Faqeer Ali, son of Ali Bakhsh, a resident of Union Council Jamak in Gwarkop.

According to family members quoted by The Balochistan Post, Faqeer Ali was allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces from the Shahabad area of Absar last year and had remained missing since then. The family said they repeatedly approached former Kech Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Barech regarding his disappearance but were only given assurances.

Relatives alleged that Faqeer Ali died while in custody and said former Deputy Commissioner Barech had, on several occasions, urged families of missing persons to avoid sit-ins and protests, assuring them that efforts would be made to secure the return of their loved ones.

The recovery of Faqeer Ali's body, they said, came despite those assurances.

The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani authorities have not issued an immediate response to the family's allegations or clarified the circumstances of Faqeer Ali's death.

According to the report, cases involving the recovery of bodies of individuals previously reported missing have surfaced in Balochistan in recent years. Families and human rights organisations continue to raise concerns over enforced disappearances and alleged custodial killings, allegations that Pakistani authorities have consistently denied. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)