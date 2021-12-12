Beijing, Dec 12 (PTI) Four persons were killed and seven others went missing when a cargo ship they were travelling in sank on Sunday off the coast of Yantai City in east China's Shandong Province.

Rescuers were searching for the seven crew members who have gone missing, the Beihai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport said.

A total of 14 crew members were on board when the accident occurred, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, three people have been rescued and four others were found dead.

A rescue helicopter and a rescue vessel have been dispatched to search for the missing crew members, the report said.

