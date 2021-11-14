Michigan [US], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik) A plane crash in the US Michigan state resulted in four dead and one injured, the WPBN-TV broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the Charlevoix county sheriff's office.

The accident happened on the Beaver island on Saturday, when the aircraft with five people aboard was heading to Welke Airport.

The survivor was hospitalized. (ANI/Sputnik)

