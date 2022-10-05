Kabul [Afghanistan], October 5 (ANI): At least four people were killed and 25 others were wounded in a blast in the Kabul mosque, the latest in the series of targeted explosions in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The blast reportedly took place at a mosque of the Taliban's Interior Ministry, TOLOnews reported. A Taliban spokesperson said that an investigation is underway and further details will be shared soon, the agency added.

"After a bomb attack in a mosque at the Interior Ministry, EMERGENCY NGO Surgical Centre has received 20 patients - 2 were already dead on arrival," Kabul's Emergency Hospital tweeted.

The hospital said this is the 2nd mass casualty the hospital has handled in recent days, and the 23rd of the year so far.

"At approximately 2 pm, we started to receive some patients with injuries and burns, but there was no news yet about any explosion or attack," Acting Country Director Dejan Panic said in a statement. "But a few minutes later, the number of injured people arriving increased and they reported seeing a man detonate a device. It was a suicide attack," he added.

Panic erupted as the number of casualties may, unfortunately, increase again in the next few hours and we may receive patients from other nearby facilities.

On Monday, an explosion occurred in the western part of the Afghan capital, targeting another Hazara-populated area near Pul-e-Sukhta. This blast occurred just days after the Kabul education centre blast killed over 40 people.

The blast that took place in the Shaheed Mazari area is reportedly a Hazara-populated area. However, there are no additional inputs on the blast.

United Nations over the Kabul education centre blast said that at least 46 girls and young women were among the 53 people killed in last Friday's blast at the education centre in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

On Saturday, dozens of women from the minority Hazara community protested in Kabul against the terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Centre. The women protestors dressed in black chanted slogans against the genocide of minorities and demanded their rights, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)

