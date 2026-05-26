World News | Four Killed After Belgian School Minibus Hit by Train at Level Crossing

Brussels [Belgium], May 26 (ANI): Four people, including two children, were killed after a school minibus was hit by a train at a level crossing in northern Belgium on Tuesday morning, CNN reported, citing local authorities and the police.

According to CNN, citing local authorities in Buggenhout, a "serious traffic accident" took place around 8 am (local time), after the minibus was struck by a train while crossing the railway track.

Also Read | UK Weather Forecast and Update: Emergency Heat-Health Alerts Issued Across England As Temperatures Soar.

Visuals from the scene showed the vehicle lying on its side near the tracks following the collision.

Police spokesperson An Berger said it was too early to determine the exact cause of the incident. "It's too early to say anything," she said when asked whether human error could have played a role, as reported by CNN.

Also Read | UK Weather Update: Met Office Confirms Hottest May Day Record Broken As Temperatures Hit 35 Degrees Celsius in London.

According to Public Prosecution Service spokesperson Lisa De Wilde, the deceased include two pupils aged 12 and 15, along with a 27-year-old attendant and the 49-year-old bus driver.

Five other children sustained serious injuries and are currently in stable condition in the hospital, De Wilde added, CNN reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, with a traffic expert deployed and forensic teams examining the site.

The local government said the probe is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

Officials also confirmed that the level crossing barriers were closed and the red warning signal was functioning at the time of the accident.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever expressed shock over the tragedy, saying he was "deeply moved by the horrific accident" and extending condolences to the victims' families.

"Deeply moved by the horrific accident in Buggenhout. My thoughts go out to the affected families," the Prime Minister stated in a post on X.

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir also reacted to the incident, saying, "What heartbreaking news from Buggenhout," while thanking emergency services for their response efforts.

"What heartbreaking news from Buggenhout. My thoughts are with all the victims, their families, and everyone closely involved. Much strength to everyone affected by this. Thanks to the emergency services for their efforts on site," she stated in a post on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated that she was "heartbroken" to learn of the accident and extended her "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)