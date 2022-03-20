Shijiazhuang [China], March 20 (ANI): Four people were killed after a sedan collided with a number of cyclists in the city of Handan in north China's Hebei Province on Sunday afternoon, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

The accident, which took place at about 4:40 pm (local time), left 14 people injured at the site, of which four died despite emergency treatment.

The driver of sedan is detained and an investigation into the incident is underway, according to Xinhua. (ANI)

