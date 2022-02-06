Washington [US], February 6 (ANI/Sputnik): At least four people were injured when a man drove his vehicle through a group of demonstrators who were protesting against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Winnipeg, the capital of Canada's Manitoba Province, the city police said.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on Friday night. "The initial information was that a west-bound Jeep Patriot had driven through a group of protesters that were part of the 'Freedom Convoy'," Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver told reporters on Saturday.

Also Read | UAE: Kerala Woman Living in Abu Dhabi Wins Lottery Worth Rs 44.75 Crore.

According to Carver, police eventually stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested "after a brief struggle."

"The Jeep struck four adult males in total," the police spokesperson said, specifying that three people suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene, while a fourth person was taken to the hospital.

Also Read | Finland: Over 50 Protesters Arrested During Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Helsinki, Say Police.

The 42-year-old suspect currently in custody and faces several charges. According to police, he was not one of the participants in the Freedom Convoy rally, which was held outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada started at the end of January, when thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protests have been generally peaceful, but several criminal investigations have been launched into a series of incidents connected to the demonstrations. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)