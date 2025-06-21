Peshawar, Jun 21 (PTI) At least four personnel were killed and seven others injured as terrorists attacked a security checkpost in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Saturday.

The terrorists attacked the security checkpost in the province's Mamund tehsil, Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

Security officials confirmed that four personnel were killed and the seven injured were immediately shifted to a hospital, where the condition of two is reported to be critical.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan military's media wing, has not issued any statement on this incident so far.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022.

